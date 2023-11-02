Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Haemonetics (HAE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) reported $318.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $319.18 million, representing a surprise of -0.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Haemonetics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- Plasma: $141.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.
  • Net revenues- Blood Center: $68.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $63.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.
  • Net business unit revenues: $313.10 million compared to the $316.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Service: $5.04 million compared to the $5.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Hospital: $103.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.
Shares of Haemonetics have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

