Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Cable One (CABO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Cable One (CABO - Free Report) reported revenue of $420.35 million, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.78, compared to $11.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $424.49 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $13.40, the EPS surprise was -19.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cable One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Residential PSUs - Data: 958,800 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 962,050.
  • Residential PSUs - Video: 140,500 compared to the 137,600 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Residential PSUs - Voice: 81,700 compared to the 81,850 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Business Customers: 102,700 versus 103,100 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Residential ARPU - Video: $143.27 compared to the $144.70 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Residential ARPU - Voice: $36.34 versus $36.69 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Residential Customers: 994,600 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 987,900.
  • Revenues- Residential Video: $62.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.6%.
  • Revenues- Residential Data: $247.42 million compared to the $248.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $25.98 million compared to the $24.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Business services: $75.58 million versus $77.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
  • Revenues- Residential Voice: $9.08 million versus $9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.5% change.
Shares of Cable One have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

