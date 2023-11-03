We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Cable One (CABO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2023, Cable One (CABO - Free Report) reported revenue of $420.35 million, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.78, compared to $11.53 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $424.49 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $13.40, the EPS surprise was -19.55%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Cable One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Residential PSUs - Data: 958,800 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 962,050.
- Residential PSUs - Video: 140,500 compared to the 137,600 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Residential PSUs - Voice: 81,700 compared to the 81,850 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Business Customers: 102,700 versus 103,100 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Residential ARPU - Video: $143.27 compared to the $144.70 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Residential ARPU - Voice: $36.34 versus $36.69 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Residential Customers: 994,600 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 987,900.
- Revenues- Residential Video: $62.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.6%.
- Revenues- Residential Data: $247.42 million compared to the $248.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Other: $25.98 million compared to the $24.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Business services: $75.58 million versus $77.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
- Revenues- Residential Voice: $9.08 million versus $9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.5% change.
Shares of Cable One have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.