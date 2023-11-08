Back to top

Zimmer (ZBH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Zimmer Biomet (ZBH - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.75 billion, up 5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.65, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion, representing a surprise of +0.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zimmer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Knees- International: $293 million compared to the $289.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Hips- International: $222.80 million compared to the $238.77 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- Knees- United States: $413.30 million versus $411.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
  • Net sales- Hips- United States: $242.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $241.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
  • Net sales- United States: $1.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $999.73 million.
  • Net sales- International: $722.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $738.14 million.
  • Net sales- Knees: $706.30 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $705.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
  • Net sales- Other: $158.80 million compared to the $140.31 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.3% year over year.
  • Net sales- S.E.T: $423.20 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $417.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Net sales- Hips: $465.30 million compared to the $480.41 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
Shares of Zimmer have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

