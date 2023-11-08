We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Cogent (CCOI) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Cogent Communications (CCOI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.87 per share, reflecting a decline of 569.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $280.4 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 86.9%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cogent metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total On-Net buildings' reaching 3,260. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,126 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Customer Connections - Off-net' of 39,114. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13,359 in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customer Connections - Total' should come in at 149,947. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 96,321.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Customer Connections - On-net' will likely reach 91,076. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 82,614 in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Cogent have demonstrated returns of +3.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCOI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>