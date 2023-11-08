We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Permian Resources (PR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Permian Resources (PR - Free Report) reported $758.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 38%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $721.55 million, representing a surprise of +5.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Permian Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average daily net production - Total: 171,966 BOE/D versus 169,387.4 BOE/D estimated by six analysts on average.
- Average daily net production volume - Natural gas: 283,351 Mcf/D versus 284,997.4 Mcf/D estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average daily net production volume - NGL: 34,917 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 35,115.57 BBL/D.
- Average daily net production volume - Oil: 89,824 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 86,813.07 BBL/D.
- Average sales prices - Gas - Including Derivative Cash Settlements: $2.09 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.72.
- Average sales prices - Oil - Including Derivative Cash Settlements: $80.61 versus $80.73 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average sales price - Oil: $79.92 versus $80.05 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average sales price - NGL: $23.67 compared to the $19.59 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average sales price - Natural gas: $1.93 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.46.
Shares of Permian Resources have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.