Compared to Estimates, Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) reported revenue of $243 million, up 23.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $250.21 million, representing a surprise of -2.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Shift4 Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • End-to-End Payment Volume: $27.90 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.12 billion.
  • Gross Revenue- Subscription and other revenues: $48.50 million versus $41.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Revenue- Payments-based revenue: $626.90 million compared to the $687.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Shift4 Payments have returned -10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

