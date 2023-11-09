Back to top

Aveanna (AVAH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH - Free Report) reported revenue of $478.01 million, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.03, compared to -$0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $450.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was -50.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aveanna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Hours - PDS: 10,090 hrs versus 9,362.33 hrs estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue rate - MS: $457.63 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $448.35.
  • Unique patients served (UPS) - MS: 88 compared to the 84 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue rate - PDS: $38.13 versus $38.43 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- PDS: $384.75 million versus $361.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
  • Revenue- MS: $40.27 million versus $37.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
  • Revenue- HHH: $52.99 million compared to the $51.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
Shares of Aveanna have returned +30.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

