Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q3 Earnings

Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) reported $49.85 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 99%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.02 million, representing a surprise of +34.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +41.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Consolidated Water performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Manufacturing: $4.72 million compared to the $3.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +242.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services: $29.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +237.1%.
  • Revenue- Retail: $7.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%.
  • Revenue- Bulk: $8.49 million versus $9.32 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
Shares of Consolidated Water have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

