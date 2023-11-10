Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, TransDigm Group (TDG - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.85 billion, up 22.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.03, compared to $5.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.54, the EPS surprise was +6.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TransDigm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales to external customers- Non-aviation: $48 million compared to the $45.71 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net sales to external customers- Airframe: $890 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $851.55 million.
  • Net sales to external customers- Power & Control: $914 million compared to the $930.72 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM: $270 million compared to the $283.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Defense: $290 million compared to the $273.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Defense: $457 million versus $425.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket: $264 million versus $275 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM: $193 million compared to the $224.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket: $330 million versus $305.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • EBITDA- Power & Control: $525 million compared to the $513.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • EBITDA- Non-aviation: $19 million compared to the $16.62 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • EBITDA- Airframe: $446 million versus $409.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of TransDigm have returned +13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

