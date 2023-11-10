Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) reported $134.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.4%. EPS of -$0.05 for the same period compares to -$0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139.69 million, representing a surprise of -3.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -150.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Upstart Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Transaction Volume: $1850.52 thousand versus $1276.38 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Revenue from fees, net: $179.35 million versus $149.81 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.8% change.
  • Revenue- Interest income and fair value adjustments, net: -$22.12 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$6.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -222.7%.
  • Revenue- Platform and referral fees, net: $134.79 million compared to the $112.76 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Servicing and other fees, net: $44.56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.95 million.
Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. have returned -23.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

