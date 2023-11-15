Back to top

Alcon (ALC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Alcon (ALC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.3 billion, up 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 billion, representing a surprise of -1.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alcon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales by region- United States: $1.06 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales by region- International: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Total Surgical: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.33 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Total Vision care: $1.03 billion versus $1 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables: $661 million versus $683.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.
  • Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables: $401 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $426.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
  • Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses: $612 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $609.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
  • Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health: $415 million versus $394.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other: $214 million compared to the $224.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
Shares of Alcon have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

