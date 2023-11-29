See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Inv (BIAFX) - free report >>
BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities (DREVX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Inv (BIAFX) - free report >>
BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities (DREVX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Investor (BIAFX - Free Report) : 0.69% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. BIAFX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With annual returns of 11.36% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Dreyfus Fund (DREVX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.7%. Management fee: 0.65%. DREVX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.12% over the last five years.
Fidelity Fund K (FFDKX - Free Report) : 0.37% expense ratio and 0.32% management fee. FFDKX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 12.18%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.