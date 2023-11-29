Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Foot Locker (FL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) reported $1.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $1.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion, representing a surprise of +1.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Foot Locker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: -8% compared to the -9.8% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP): 2,607 versus 2,577 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Champs Sports: 475 compared to the 466 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada: 84 versus 83 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe: 642 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 634.
  • Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S. 740 compared to the 734 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - Footaction: 1 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.
  • Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker: 392 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 393.
  • Gross square footage - Total: 13,092 Ksq ft compared to the 12,964.43 Ksq ft average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - Foot Locker Asia Pacific: 144 compared to the 135 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross square footage - Foot Locker U.S. 4,063 Ksq ft versus 4,215.9 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross square footage - Champs Sports: 2,792 Ksq ft compared to the 2,674.18 Ksq ft average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Foot Locker here>>>

Shares of Foot Locker have returned +13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise