Dollar General (DG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dollar General (DG - Free Report) reported $9.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. EPS of $1.26 for the same period compares to $2.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19, the EPS surprise was +5.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dollar General performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same store sales growth: -1.3% versus the 19-analyst average estimate of -2.1%.
  • Ending store count: 19,726 versus the 19-analyst average estimate of 19,751.
  • Total selling square footage: 148.64 Msq ft compared to the 147.79 Msq ft average estimate based on 19 analysts.
  • New store openings: 690 versus 281 estimated by 18 analysts on average.
  • Store closings: 68 compared to the 19 average estimate based on 18 analysts.
  • Net sales per square foot: $65.22 compared to the $65.64 average estimate based on 12 analysts.
  • Net Sales Per Store: $0.49 million compared to the $0.49 million average estimate based on 12 analysts.
  • Net Sales by category- Consumables: $7.94 billion versus $7.99 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
  • Net Sales by category- Seasonal: $940.63 million compared to the $950.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales by category- Home products: $534.47 million versus $544.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.
  • Net Sales by category- Apparel: $278.45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $267.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dollar General here>>>

Shares of Dollar General have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

