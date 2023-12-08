Back to top

Company News for Dec 8, 2023

  • Ciena Corporation ((CIEN - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 75 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents.
     
  • Merck & Co., Inc. ((MRK - Free Report) ) shares fell 1.7% due to the failure of its immunotherapy combination in a lung cancer study.
     
  • Verint Systems Inc. ((VRNT - Free Report) ) shares jumped 19% after the company reported third-quarter revenues of $218.5 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $216.3 million.
     
  • Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. ((OXM - Free Report) ) gained 3.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $326.63 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325.7 million.
     

