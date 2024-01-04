We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nutrien (NTR) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) reached $56.81, with a -0.39% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.18%.
The the stock of producer of potash and other fertilizers has risen by 6.88% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nutrien in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.80, reflecting a 60.4% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.28 billion, down 29.94% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Nutrien. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% higher within the past month. Currently, Nutrien is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note Nutrien's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.47, which means Nutrien is trading at a premium to the group.
It's also important to note that NTR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.47. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Fertilizers industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, positioning it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
