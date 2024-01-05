Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Walgreens (WBA) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) reported $36.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.92 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +4.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Walgreens performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of locations at period end: 8,631 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8,684.
  • Comparable sales - U.S. Retail Pharmacy - Pharmacy: 13.1% versus 0.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- U.S. Healthcare: $1.93 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +95.3% change.
  • Revenues- International: $5.83 billion compared to the $5.38 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy: $28.94 billion versus $27.44 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.
  • Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy- Retail: $6.56 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.95 billion.
  • Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy- Pharmacy: $22.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.61 billion.
  • Revenues- International - Wholesale: $2.97 billion compared to the $2.72 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- International - Pharmacy: $926 million versus $885.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- International - Retail: $1.93 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Retail Pharmacy: $694 million compared to the $644.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Healthcare: -$96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$87.85 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Walgreens here>>>

Shares of Walgreens have returned +19.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise