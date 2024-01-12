BlackRock (BLK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, BlackRock (
BLK Quick Quote BLK - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.63 billion, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.66, compared to $8.93 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.63 billion, representing a surprise of +0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.84.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how BlackRock performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net inflows: $95.65 billion compared to the $128.83 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net inflows - Product Type - Cash management: $32.95 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.6 billion. Assets under management - Cash Management: $764.84 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $739 billion. Total Assets Under Management: $10,009 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9,591.57 billion. Revenue- Technology services revenue: $379 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $386.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%. Revenue- Advisory and other revenue: $33 million versus $43.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.3% change. Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees: $311 million compared to the $203.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.4% year over year. Revenue- Distribution fees: $303 million compared to the $320.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year. Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue: $3.61 billion versus $3.65 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change. Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees- Equity: $61 million versus $39.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees- Alternatives subtotal: $243 million versus $134.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Fixed income subtotal: $864 million compared to the $879.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for BlackRock here>>>
Shares of BlackRock have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
BlackRock (BLK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2023, BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.63 billion, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.66, compared to $8.93 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.63 billion, representing a surprise of +0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.84.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how BlackRock performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for BlackRock here>>>
- Net inflows: $95.65 billion compared to the $128.83 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net inflows - Product Type - Cash management: $32.95 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.6 billion.
- Assets under management - Cash Management: $764.84 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $739 billion.
- Total Assets Under Management: $10,009 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9,591.57 billion.
- Revenue- Technology services revenue: $379 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $386.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
- Revenue- Advisory and other revenue: $33 million versus $43.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.3% change.
- Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees: $311 million compared to the $203.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Distribution fees: $303 million compared to the $320.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue: $3.61 billion versus $3.65 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
- Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees- Equity: $61 million versus $39.98 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees- Alternatives subtotal: $243 million versus $134.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Fixed income subtotal: $864 million compared to the $879.10 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of BlackRock have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.