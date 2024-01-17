Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Prologis (PLD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Prologis (PLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.76 billion, up 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 billion, representing a surprise of -1.62%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Prologis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Occupancy: 97.1% versus 97.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Development management and other: $3.64 million compared to the $1.68 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental: $1.76 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.
  • Rental and other revenues: $1.76 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Strategic capital: $129.65 million compared to the $126.11 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.2% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.68 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $0.57.
Shares of Prologis have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

