Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dime Community (DCOM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Dime Community (DCOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $82.99 million, down 21.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81.01 million, representing a surprise of +2.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dime Community performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 65% compared to the 62.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.2%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $12.83 billion versus $12.89 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $8.87 million versus $8.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $74.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.34 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dime Community here>>>

Shares of Dime Community have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise