We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
HCA (HCA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, HCA Healthcare (HCA - Free Report) reported revenue of $17.3 billion, up 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.90, compared to $4.64 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.05, the EPS surprise was +16.83%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how HCA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for HCA here>>>
- Revenue per Equivalent Admission: $17,755 versus $17,197.66 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Equivalent Admissions: 974.56 million versus 966.53 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of hospitals: 186 compared to the 183 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Equivalent Patient Days: 4,786.2 thousand versus 4,717.14 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Admissions: 544.55 million versus 543.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average Length of Stay: 5 compared to the 5 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Licensed Beds at End of Period: 49,588 versus 49,292 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Same Facility - Equivalent Admissions: 959.37 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 960.06 thousand.
- Same Facility - Revenue per Equivalent Admission: $17,672 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16,702.68.
- Patient Days: 2,674.33 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,613.57 Days.
- Number of freestanding outpatient surgery centers: 124 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 126.
Shares of HCA have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.