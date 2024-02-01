Sabre (SABR) Offers SynXis Solutions to Seibu Prince Hotels

Sabre ( SABR Quick Quote SABR - Free Report) partnered with Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide to improve the latter’s front-desk management with SABR’s SynXis Central Reservation System (CRS) and SynXis Booking Engine.
Through Sabre SynXis, Seibu can manage its room inventory in real-time. The solution simplifies the process of updating information about room availability, rates and restrictions. Moreover, it diversifies the distribution channels that include online travel agencies, global distribution systems (GDS) and the hotel's own website.
Besides its comprehensive reservation features, the SynXis CRS also offers ways to manage properties. The Japanese hotel chain has plans to expand its business and integration with Sabre SynXis will facilitate Seibu’s endeavours. Seibu will be able to leverage SABR’s GDS to access corporations, travel agents and travel management companies to boost its opportunities.
The SynXis Booking Engine allows guests to make reservations directly through the hotel's website. Additionally, the booking engine can be customized to the colors and feel of the hotel’s brand without requiring to code. The solution is equipped with features like multiple payment options, 34 supported languages and a mobile-first design.
Sabre Benefits From Its Broad Portfolio
Sabre operates in a highly competitive travel distribution space that requires the company to continuously launch or enhance its product portfolio. Its software-as-a-service offerings contribute to a major portion of its revenues. The company’s solution, the SynXis platform, has been adopted by major hotel chains, including Hyatt, Staywell, Cinnamon Hotels and Resort and Habitas Group, in the past year.
Additionally, its Airline Solutions offerings, such as Sabresonic Reservation system, AirCenter and AirVision, as well as other products like Sabre Red Workspace, have witnessed robust growth.
The range of product offerings has helped the company to have a strong and diverse customer base. This not only adds to the top line of the company, but also lowers customer concentration risk.
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, Sabre carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of SABR have declined 37.3% in the past year.
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine (BL - Free Report) , Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) and Blackbaud (BLKB - Free Report) sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised by a penny northward to 55 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of BL have lost 16.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised by a penny northward to $1.70 per share in the past 90 days. Shares of ANET have rallied 115.8% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share has declined 4 cents to $1.04 in the past 90 days. Shares of BLKB have returned 34.4% in the past year.