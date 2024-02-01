We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stay Ahead of the Game With Check Point (CHKP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Check Point Software (CHKP - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $660.3 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Check Point metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Total revenues from products and security subscriptions' to come in at $422.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Software updates and maintenance' will reach $237.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Products and licenses' will likely reach $156.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Security Subscriptions' should arrive at $265.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Shares of Check Point have experienced a change of +4% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHKP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.