Compared to Estimates, Napco (NSSC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Napco (NSSC - Free Report) reported $47.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $44.05 million, representing a surprise of +7.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Napco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Service revenues: $18.54 million versus $18.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Equipment revenues: $29.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
  • Gross profit- Equipment revenues: $8.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.79 million.
  • Gross profit- Service revenues: $16.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.49 million.
Shares of Napco have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

