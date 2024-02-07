We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2023, Aspen Technology (AZPN - Free Report) reported revenue of $257.16 million, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.37, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $259.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49, the EPS surprise was -8.05%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Aspen Technology performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Annual Contract Value (ACV): $914.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $925 million.
- Revenue- Maintenance: $85.06 million compared to the $86.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Services and other: $19.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.7%.
- Revenue- License and solutions: $152.46 million compared to the $158.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.
Shares of Aspen Technology have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.