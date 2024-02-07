Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Aspen Technology (AZPN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Aspen Technology (AZPN - Free Report) reported revenue of $257.16 million, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.37, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $259.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49, the EPS surprise was -8.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aspen Technology performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Contract Value (ACV): $914.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $925 million.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $85.06 million compared to the $86.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services and other: $19.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.7%.
  • Revenue- License and solutions: $152.46 million compared to the $158.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.
Shares of Aspen Technology have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

