Idex (IEX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Idex (IEX - Free Report) reported $788.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $1.83 for the same period compares to $2.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $768.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.78, the EPS surprise was +2.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Idex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales - Organic impact - YoY change: 6% compared to the -8.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales- Fluid & Metering Technologies: $299.10 million versus $278.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
  • Net sales- Fire & Safety / Diversified Products: $179 million versus $174.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
  • Net sales- Health & Science Technologies: $312.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $315.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.
  • Operating income (loss)- Corporate and Others: -$22.70 million compared to the -$17.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Fire & Safety / Diversified Products: $47.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.57 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Health & Science Technologies: $53.70 million versus $58.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Fluid & Metering Technologies: $82.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $80.38 million.
Shares of Idex have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

