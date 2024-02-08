Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Globe Life (GL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Globe Life (GL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.4 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.80, compared to $2.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.74, the EPS surprise was +2.19%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Globe Life performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Net investment income: $271.61 million compared to the $267.16 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total premium: $1.13 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Revenue- Life premium: $794.82 million versus $792.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
  • Revenue- Health premium: $335.86 million versus $337.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Insurance Underwriting Income- Life: $305.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $303.03 million.
  • Insurance Underwriting Income- Annuity: $1.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.14 million.
  • Insurance Underwriting Income- Health: $97.49 million compared to the $96.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Globe Life here>>>

Shares of Globe Life have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Globe Life Inc. (GL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise