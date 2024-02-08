Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CyberArk (CYBR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) reported revenue of $223.1 million, up 31.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $209.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +72.34%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CyberArk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $744 million compared to the $762.78 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Maintenance Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $192 million compared to the $194.46 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $582 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $567.64 million.
  • Revenues- Maintenance and professional services: $64.84 million compared to the $65 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Perpetual license: $8.01 million compared to the $5.09 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subcription: $150.26 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $139.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +69.9%.
Shares of CyberArk have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

