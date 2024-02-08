Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 8, 2024

  • Shares of Ares Capital Corporation ((ARCC - Free Report) ) gained 1.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share.
  • Emerson Electric Co.’s ((EMR - Free Report) ) shares surged 10.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.22 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 per share.
  • Shares of Ford Motor Company ((F - Free Report) ) jumped 6.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.29 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s ((GILD - Free Report) ) shares declined 4.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.72 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 per share.

