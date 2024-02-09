Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) reported $591.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.9%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $523.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was -50.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Affirm Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV): $7,500,000 compared to the $6,962,685 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Active Consumers: 18 compared to the 18 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gain (loss) on sales of loans: $52.70 million compared to the $32.99 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Servicing income: $22.44 million versus $22 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
  • Revenue- Interest income: $288.35 million compared to the $266.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +85.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Virtual card network: $39.27 million versus $35.80 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.9% change.
  • Revenue- Merchant network: $188.36 million compared to the $160.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.5% year over year.
Shares of Affirm Holdings have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

