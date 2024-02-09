We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies (TYL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $483.34 million, exhibiting an increase of 6.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tyler Technologies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Maintenance' should arrive at $113.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscriptions' will likely reach $292.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Hardware and other' of $6.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Software licenses and royalties' will reach $8.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.
