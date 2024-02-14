Back to top

USA Compression (USAC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, USA Compression Partners (USAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $225.05 million, up 18.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $221.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was -16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how USA Compression performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fleet Horsepower (at period end): 3,775.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,772.5 million.
  • Revenue-generating horsepower (at period end): 3,433.78 million compared to the 3,424.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average revenue-generating horsepower: 3,408.93 million versus 3,416.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Parts and service: $6.76 million compared to the $6.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Contract operations: $212.33 million versus $212.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change.
Shares of USA Compression have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

