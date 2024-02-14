We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IPG Photonics' (IPGP) Q4 Earnings Lag, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
IPG Photonics (IPGP - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 89 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.32%. The company reported a loss of $1.91 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues of $299 million decreased 10.4% on a year-over-year basis but beat the consensus mark by 4.5%. Unfavorable forex hurt revenue growth by 2%.
Emerging growth product sales accounted for 46% of revenues and benefited from growth in handheld welder, medical and higher beam delivery revenues.
Quarterly Details
Materials processing (87% of total revenues) decreased 12% year over year. The downside can be attributed to lower revenues from cutting. Revenues from other applications increased 4% year over year.
Sales of high-power CW lasers were down 19% year over year due to lower demand, high customer inventories and increased competition in cutting applications in China.
Pulsed laser sales declined 40% year over year due to lower demand in solar cell manufacturing and foil-cutting applications.
Sales decreased 3% in North America, 25% in China and 5% in Japan on a year-over-year basis. However, sales increased 1% year over year in Europe.
IPG Photonics reported a gross margin of 38.2% compared with 18.2% in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet
As of Dec 31, 2023, IPG Photonics had $1.18 billion in cash & cash equivalents compared with $1.10 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.
Guidance
For first-quarter 2024, IPG Photonics anticipates sales to be $235-$265 million. Earnings are projected between 30 cents per share and 60 cents per share.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
IPG Photonics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Shares of IPGP have declined 4.5% on a year-to-date basis, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 8.3%.
