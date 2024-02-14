Back to top

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, QuidelOrtho (QDEL - Free Report) reported revenue of $742.6 million, down 14.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.17, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $798.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.02, the EPS surprise was -42.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how QuidelOrtho performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues by business unit- Molecular Diagnostics: $8.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.8%.
  • Revenues by business unit- Point of Care: $216.80 million versus $273.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42.1% change.
  • Revenues by business unit- Transfusion Medicine: $165.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $161.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
  • Revenues by business unit- Labs: $351.90 million versus $344.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
Shares of QuidelOrtho have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

