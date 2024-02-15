Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Udemy, Inc. (UDMY - Free Report) reported revenue of $189.55 million, up 14.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to -$0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $185.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was +200.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Udemy, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Enterprise Segment - Total Customers: 15,726 compared to the 16,059 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Enterprise Segment - Annual Recurring Revenue: $466 million compared to the $467.75 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Consumer Segment - Monthly average buyers: 1,370 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,449.33 thousand.
  • Revenue- Consumer: $74.90 million versus $72.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Revenue- Enterprise: $114.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $113.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.6%.
  • Gross Profit- Enterprise: $79.10 million versus $77.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Consumer: $38.30 million versus $37.20 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Udemy, Inc. have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

