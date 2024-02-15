For the quarter ended December 2023, Summit Materials (
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Summit Materials (SUM) Q4 Earnings
For the quarter ended December 2023, Summit Materials (SUM - Free Report) reported revenue of $613.13 million, up 19.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $565.99 million, representing a surprise of +8.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Summit Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Pricing - Aggregates: $13.87 compared to the $13.83 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Volume - Cement: 574 Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 628.67 Ton.
- Total Volume - Aggregates: 13,784 Ton versus 12,520.92 Ton estimated by three analysts on average.
- Pricing - Cement: $155.05 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $158.06.
- Net Revenues by product- Aggregates: $157.57 million versus $141.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.
- Net Revenues by product- Cement: $88.03 million versus $98.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
- Revenue- Service: $85.13 million compared to the $66.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.3% year over year.
- Net Revenue by Line of Business- Products: $282.40 million compared to the $260.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.5% year over year.
- Delivery and subcontract revenue: $47 million versus $44.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.
- Revenues by product- Other Products: $13.88 million compared to the $12.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues by product- Asphalt: $76.05 million compared to the $58.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.2% year over year.
- Net Revenues by product- Ready-mixed concrete: $192.48 million versus $180.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.9% change.
Shares of Summit Materials have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.