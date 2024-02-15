Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Alnylam (ALNY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY - Free Report) reported revenue of $439.72 million, up 31.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.10, compared to -$1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $445.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.20, the EPS surprise was +8.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alnylam performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product revenues, net: $346.29 million versus $339 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.3% change.
  • Net revenues from research collaborators: $76.41 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $98.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.
  • Royalty revenue: $17.02 million compared to the $11.68 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +527% year over year.
  • Net Product Revenues- Givlaari: $59.30 million versus $59.26 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26% change.
  • Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo: $32.73 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $32.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.4%.
  • Net Product Revenues- Onpattro: $79.01 million versus $75.19 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.4% change.
  • Net Product Revenue- Amvuttra: $175.25 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $173.63 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alnylam here>>>

Shares of Alnylam have returned -12.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise