Organon (OGN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Organon (
OGN Quick Quote OGN - Free Report) reported $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion, representing a surprise of +3.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Organon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT: $154 million compared to the $155.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year. Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- Follistim AQ: $51 million versus $28.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +96.2% change. Revenue- Established Brands- U.S.- Respiratory- Other: $8 million versus $12.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Other: $64 million compared to the $58.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year. Revenue- Women's Health- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT: $231 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $231.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%. Revenue- Women's Health- Follistim AQ: $83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $59.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +66%. Revenue- Biosimilars Total: $199 million versus $162.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.5% change. Revenue- Women?s Health Total: $465 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $438.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%. Revenue- Other Total: $19 million compared to the $34.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.7% year over year. Revenue- Established Brands- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Other: $67 million compared to the $62.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Revenue- Women's Health- NuvaRing: $35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%. Revenue- Biosimilars- Renflexis: $77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $68.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.3%. View all Key Company Metrics for Organon here>>>
Shares of Organon have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
