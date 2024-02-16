Back to top

Vulcan (VMC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Vulcan Materials (VMC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.83 billion, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.46, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36, the EPS surprise was +7.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vulcan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average unit sales price per ton - Aggregates (freight adjusted): $19.32 versus $19.19 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Unit shipments - Aggregates: 55,300 KTon compared to the 53,432.59 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Unit shipments - Asphalt mix: 3,300 KTon compared to the 2,926.88 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Unit shipments - Ready-mixed concrete: 1,500 KCuYd versus 2,123.59 KCuYd estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average unit sales price per ton - Asphalt mix: $76.92 compared to the $76.87 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average unit sales price per cubic yard - Ready-mixed concrete: $173.83 versus $165 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Asphalt: $286.40 million versus $263.72 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.3% change.
  • Net sales- Aggregates: $1.41 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
  • Net sales- Calcium: $2 million versus $2.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.7% change.
  • Net sales- Concrete: $256 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $312.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29%.
  • Net sales- Aggregates intersegment sales: -$121.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$135.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%.
  • Gross profit- Aggregates: $423.90 million versus $391.82 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Vulcan have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

