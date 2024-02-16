Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Q4 Earnings

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC - Free Report) reported $71.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 85.6%. EPS of -$1.82 for the same period compares to -$2.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $67.28 million, representing a surprise of +6.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Blueprint Medicines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product revenue, net: $71.03 million versus $64.97 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +136.3% change.
  • Revenues- Collaboration and License Revenue: $0.92 million versus $3 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -89.4% change.
  • Revenues- Product revenue, net- AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT: $71.03 million compared to the $64.58 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +136.3% year over year.
Shares of Blueprint Medicines have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

