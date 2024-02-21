Back to top

Sprout Social (SPT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sprout Social (SPT - Free Report) reported $93.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.3%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sprout Social performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total ARR: $385.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $384.39 million.
  • Number of customers: 31,320 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 31,304.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $1.36 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +174.8%.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $92.22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $90.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.3%.
Shares of Sprout Social have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

