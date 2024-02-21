Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NiSource (NI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, NiSource (NI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.42 billion, down 16.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +1.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NiSource performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Electric operations [$M]: $424.10 million versus $496.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.
  • Revenues- Gas distribution operations [$M]: $1 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.6% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Electric Operations: $71.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $134.99 million.
  • Operating Income- Gas Distribution: $287.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $297.89 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for NiSource here>>>

Shares of NiSource have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NiSource, Inc (NI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise