Countdown to Montrose Environmental (MEG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental (MEG - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 120%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $157.31 million, exhibiting an increase of 12.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 33.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Montrose Environmental metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Assessment, Permitting and Response' reaching $44.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Remediation & Reuse' at $55.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Measurements & Analysis' of $50.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Remediation & Reuse' should come in at $7.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.56 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Measurements & Analysis' will reach $10.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.74 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Assessment, Permitting and Response' to come in at $8.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.21 million.
Over the past month, shares of Montrose Environmental have returned +5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, MEG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.