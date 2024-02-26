We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Myriad (MYGN) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Myriad Genetics (MYGN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, reflecting an increase of 116.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $194.82 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.6%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Myriad metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Product- Prenatal' should come in at $34.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Product- Hereditary Cancer Testing' will reach $91.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Product- Pharmacogenomics' will reach $33.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue by Product- Tumor Profiling' to come in at $37.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Myriad have experienced a change of +2.3% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MYGN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.