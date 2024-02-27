Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Oneok (OKE) Q4 Earnings

Oneok Inc. (OKE - Free Report) reported $5.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was -2.48%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Oneok performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Liquids: $613 million versus $601.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Pipelines: $132 million compared to the $137.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Gathering and Processing: $323 million versus $341.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Oneok have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

