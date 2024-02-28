Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, NTLA crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

NTLA could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account NTLA's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 8 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting NTLA on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


