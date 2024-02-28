Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About International Money Express (IMXI) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) reported revenue of $171.78 million, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $175.55 million, representing a surprise of -2.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how International Money Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other income: $2.93 million compared to the $1.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +107.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Foreign exchange gain, net: $23.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%.
  • Revenue- Wire transfer and money order fees, net: $145.19 million compared to the $149.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.
Shares of International Money Express have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

