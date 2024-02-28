Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Splunk (SPLK) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended January 2024, Splunk (SPLK - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.49 billion, up 18.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.08, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion, representing a surprise of +17.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +64.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Splunk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $4.21 billion versus $4.17 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Cloud ARR: $2.19 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.21 billion.
  • Revenues- License: $810.13 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $586.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.9%.
  • Revenues- Maintenance and services: $172.64 million versus $163.87 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
  • Revenues- Cloud services: $503.38 million versus $503.83 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.6% change.
Shares of Splunk have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

