Compared to Estimates, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bumble Inc. (BMBL - Free Report) reported $273.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. EPS of -$0.19 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $275.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was -258.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bumble Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Paying Users: 3,969.1 thousand versus 3,892.51 thousand estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total Average Revenue per Paying User: $22.64 versus $23.09 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Badoo App and Other Paying Users: 1,281.2 thousand compared to the 1,211.95 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User: $27.37 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $27.78.
  • Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User: $12.69 compared to the $12.40 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Bumble App Paying Users: 2,687.9 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,680.33 thousand.
  • Revenue- Badoo App and Other: $52.90 million compared to the $51.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Bumble App: $220.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $223.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.
Shares of Bumble Inc. have returned -11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

