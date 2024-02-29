Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Summit Hotel Properties (INN - Free Report) reported $177.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to -$0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $175.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +4.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Summit Hotel Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $10.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
  • Revenues- Other: $9.69 million compared to the $9.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Room: $157.08 million versus $156.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.16 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.08.
View all Key Company Metrics for Summit Hotel Properties here>>>

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise